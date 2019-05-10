Advertising
Man handed three year football banning order
A football banning order has been given to a man who ran on to the pitch during the Shrewsbury against Wolverhampton Wanderers FA Cup match.
Jamie Wallis, 25, of Wingfield Close, in Shrewsbury was given a three year football banning order at Telford Magistrates' Court.
Wallis had previously appeared at court for going onto the playing area at a football match during the Shrewsbury Town against Wolverhampton Wanderers match on January 36, where he had been given a fine and ordered to pay costs.
He has now been banned from attending a football match for three years.
