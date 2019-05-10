Menu

Man handed three year football banning order

By Dominic Robertson | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A football banning order has been given to a man who ran on to the pitch during the Shrewsbury against Wolverhampton Wanderers FA Cup match.

Jamie Wallis

Jamie Wallis, 25, of Wingfield Close, in Shrewsbury was given a three year football banning order at Telford Magistrates' Court.

Wallis had previously appeared at court for going onto the playing area at a football match during the Shrewsbury Town against Wolverhampton Wanderers match on January 36, where he had been given a fine and ordered to pay costs.

He has now been banned from attending a football match for three years.

