Man handed three year football banning order

Jamie Wallis, 25, of Wingfield Close, in Shrewsbury was given a three year football banning order at Telford Magistrates' Court.

Wallis had previously appeared at court for going onto the playing area at a football match during the Shrewsbury Town against Wolverhampton Wanderers match on January 36, where he had been given a fine and ordered to pay costs.

He has now been banned from attending a football match for three years.