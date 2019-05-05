Woman found dead in Telford woodland

Police are appealing for information after a member of the public called 999 just before 4pm on Saturday over concerns for a woman in a wooded area off Sutherland Road in Wellington.

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

DCI Mike Nally said: "This is a very tragic incident where a woman has sadly lost her life and we are currently carrying out enquiries to trace her next of kin.

"Our enquiries in to the woman's death are very much in the initial stages and it is too early to say whether or not there are any suspicious circumstances. At the moment her death is being treated as unexplained.

"We're appealing for anyone who may have been in the area, in particular between 5pm and 11pm on Friday night, and saw or heard anything that could help with our enquiries.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting reference 455s 040519.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org