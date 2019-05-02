Telford arson case told about DNA found on matches at the scene

Thousands of pounds damage was caused when 11 vehicles, a house and garden fences were damaged by flames and smoke in a spate of attacks in the town in the summer of 2017.

A jury was told that DNA tests carried out on six matches found discarded at the scene linked the defendant Omar John McGowan, aged, 27, of Aintree Close, Leegomery, to the scene of a blaze.

Giving evidence for the prosecution, forensic scientist Martin Whittaker told the jury that the result showed that the defendant was one billion times more likely to be a contributor of DNA components found on the sticks than anyone else.

“Mr McGowan consisted of a number of peaks within the profile of the matches. All of the matches components for Mr McGowan were represented,” Mr Whittaker said.

Edmund Blackman, prosecuting, asked him: “Are you able to give the court any probability that he was a contributor or not?”

Mr Whittaker replied: “I considered two propositions. The first was that the DNA consisted of DNA of three people, one of whom was Mr McGowan. The second was that the result consisted of DNA from three people and none of which were his.

“The DNA result showed him to be one billion times more likely to be a contributor.

“Someone has touched one or more of these matches. I didn’t identify the type of body fluid, so that is just one explanation.”

Pc Craig Davies, of Telford's Malinsgate Police Station, told the jury that the matchsticks were seized when they were discovered on the ground behind one of the damaged cars.

The court previously heard that McGowan was arrested after he had been captured on CCTV purchasing similar matches 25 minutes before one of the arson attacks in July 2017.

McGowan denies 10 counts of arson and two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

The statements of all the victims, who all lived in the Hadley and Leegomery areas, were read aloud in court by Mr Blackman.

A number of the motors were written off by insurers, including a Lexus worth more than £4,000 and a Renault Twingo worth £2,500.

Another victim was left with a damaged car and house.

The trial continues at Shrewsbury Crown Court.