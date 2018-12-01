Men jailed for stealing £8,000 cash and family heirlooms in farm raid

David Peters, 36, of Cremar Bethna in Caernarfon, was working on a wind farm near Carno and saw the Rhos Fach Farm in the area as an opportunity to steal, according to Judge Niclas Parry at Mold Crown Court.

In June, Peters, and Lee Himlin, 40, of New Street, Deniolen, returned to the area and ransacked the property of semi-retired farmer Thomas Pritchard, stealing £8,000 in cash, family heirlooms of sentimental value, and £1,600 worth of tools.

The pair admitted burglary and a £4,800 fraud charge, by using a stolen back card.

On Thursday, Judge Parry jailed the pair for two and a half years each, stating they had travelled a considerable distance for a "pre-planned and targeted burglary".

He said: "You knew that the property would be unoccupied, you caused damage on entering and you searched every single room."

The court heard how Mr Pritchard still worked at the farm with his nephew, but no longer slept there and lived nearby with his sister.

Prosecuting barrister Anna Price said Mr Pritchard left the premises secure on June 30 but the following morning returned and discovered the burglary.

All rooms had been searched and items thrown on the floor and among the stolen items were £8,000 in cash, a watch his late parents had given him when he was 21, and his late mother’s watch.

A blue Skodia Fabia had been spotted nearby by neighbours, and police were quickly able to trace the defendants through that vehicle.

It turned out that Peters had been employed at a local wind farm development which was close to the farm and “spotted an opportunity”.

Miss Price said that the whole community had been affected by the burglary because it had happened in an area which had always been “such a quiet place”.

John Hedgecoe, for Himlin, said his client had a previous burglary conviction but that was a long time ago, and while on remand he had been able to help other prisoners come to terms with being in custody.

Simon Rogers, for Peters, said that it was accepted that it was a serious, unpleasant offence, and the burglary was committed in order to fund his addiction.

On jailing the pair, Judge Parry said there would be no reason for them to travel so far, but for the fact that they knew through Peters’ contacts that there was a particular way of life in that area of Mid Wales which would give them an opportunity to steal.