Pensioner dies after bogus police officers break into his house near Oswestry

The 74-year-old was threatened by the three men as they searched his house, in Fitzalan Close, Babbinswood, before they left with cash and a wallet. It is thought they left the area in a light-coloured Volvo.

The victim was treated in hospital overnight after the robbery, at around 8.20pm last Tuesday, and was discharged the following morning.

But on Friday, police were informed that he had been found dead.

At this stage it is not known if his death is linked to the robbery. A post mortem has been carried out and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

The coroner's office has been informed.

Shropshire Commander Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

"He has clearly suffered an unpleasant ordeal during the robbery and whether or not this is linked to his death we simply don’t know at this stage.

"We’re carrying out enquiries into the robbery to trace those responsible and would appeal for anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.

"If anyone was in Whittington on Tuesday evening and saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary we would ask them to get in contact."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 652s 201118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.