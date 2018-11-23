Menu

Operation Vulture: 12 arrests and £20,000 of cannabis seized on Shropshire roads

By Rob Smith | South Shropshire | Crime | Published:

£20,000 worth of cannabis and more than £3,000 in cash was seized in a sweeping joint operation between police across south Shropshire.

Police stopped 245 vehicles on Wednesday and Thursday nights, arresting 12 people and seizing cannabis, class A drugs and cash as part of Operation Vulture.

Nikki Roberts, Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector for south Shropshire, lauded the wide-reaching operation.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.

