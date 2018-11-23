Operation Vulture: 12 arrests and £20,000 of cannabis seized on Shropshire roads

Police stopped 245 vehicles on Wednesday and Thursday nights, arresting 12 people and seizing cannabis, class A drugs and cash as part of Operation Vulture.

Nikki Roberts, Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector for south Shropshire, lauded the wide-reaching operation.

Couldn't tweet last few days as on live job 'OP Vulture' on Shropshire Div. Results were 245 stop checks 12 arrests. Huge drug seizure by the team approx £20k cannabis u/k amount of possible Class A and over £3k cash seized. #Police #Protect @InspSouthShrops pic.twitter.com/z8KcRNUqbB — LPPT North - West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) November 23, 2018

There may be a few officers per town in South Shropshire but when you put them all together for a few nights this is what you get. Last two nights alone officers have stopped 245 vehicles, seized 6, arrested 12. Positively impacting on crime in the area. — Insp Nikki Roberts (@InspSouthShrops) November 23, 2018

