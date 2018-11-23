Menu

Arson probe as three cars and van destroyed in Market Drayton fire

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

A van and three cars were burnt out at a Market Drayton industrial estate in a fire that police say could have been deliberate.

The entrance to the Adderley Road Industrial Estate

The fire at the Adderley Road estate, off Bert Smith Way, was reported soon after 9pm last night.

The town's fire crew got to the scene and put out the fires within half an hour.

Three saloon cars and a van were all destroyed, and police are now investigating whether the fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

