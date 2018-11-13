Defendant said he did not think he had killed stepfather in cricket bat attack

Giving evidence in his trial, the defendant who cannot be named for legal reasons, also denied aiming to hit the victim Derek Whyteside on the head with the bat.

Evidence given earlier in the trial, which is taking place at Stafford Crown Court, had described the Telford-defendant as swinging the bat above his head before hitting Mr Whyteside, at Withywood Drive in Malinslee on June 18.

The blow caused a fracture to the skull of Mr Whyteside, who was said to have collapsed to the ground, bleeding from his head.

The stepfather, from Dawley, died in hospital two days later.

The trial has heard how Mr Whyteside, 42, was looking for the defendant because he believed he had been involved in stealing two bikes from his stepchildren.

He was said to have taken a knuckle duster with him during his search.

The 16-year-old, who gave evidence wearing a white shirt and dark blue trousers, denies murder.

In response to questioning from prosecution barrister Kevin Hegarty QC, he conceded that he had intended to knock Mr Whyteside down when he hit him.

Asked what he was aiming for the 16-year-old replied: "I don't know, I just swung the bat."

Pressing the issue Mr Hegarty asked: "But you did not just swing the bat, you are described as taking it back above your shoulder before striking the man."

The defendant responded: "I did not swing the bat like that."

Questioned on what he was aiming for the defendant said: "I just swung it up so I was aiming for kind of the shoulder area."

Asked what his intentions were he responded: "To knock him down."

The defendant claims he was protecting his mother when he hit the stepfather from behind.

However Mr Hegarty asked why he did not mention his mother in his first two police interviews.

He said: "When did you first decide to say 'I came back to hit him because of my mum'?"

The defendant replied: "I do not know."

He denied having made up the defence but said he could not remember why he had not mentioned it to police.

The 16-year-old also told the court he believed he had acted lawfully in hitting Mr Whyteside.

Asked if he believed he had killed him, the defendant responded by saying: "No."

Questioned on what he thought looking at Mr Whyteside bleeding on the floor he said: "I just did not know, I just didn't think he would have died."

The trial continues.