Shropshire police issue laughing gas warning to youths

Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood team have been finding small metal cylinders, used for the drug known as 'laughing gas', in Jubilee Park and other areas of town.

Officers say they are aware of several groups of youths inhaling it in Whitchurch.

Nitrous oxide cylinders have also been found in Telford, with police tweeting.

Nitrous oxide canisters found on Esso field, Donnington #saferneighbourhood pic.twitter.com/suGIdxeuaX — Donnington SNTs (@DonningtonCops) July 4, 2018

Inhaling nitrous oxide can be dangerous, and can lead to a drop in blood pressure, fainting and even a heart attack.

Police said prolonged exposure may also result in bone marrow suppression and poisoning of the central nervous system, and the risks are likely to be exacerbated when combined with alcohol.

It is an offence to supply nitrous oxide to anyone under the age of 18 for the purpose of intoxication.

Anyone with information regarding the sale of the cannisters, contact the local team via email on whitchurch.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org