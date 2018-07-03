Advertising
Dial-a-bobby: Ringing the changes has got us engaged, say Shropshire police
Police in Shropshire today declared their decision to release the phone numbers of their officers an unqualified success.
New mobile phones have been given to community officers, allowing people to call or even text their local safer neighbourhood team.
The numbers have been distributed widely in an effort to make the police more accessible to the people they serve in Shropshire.
The public numbers mean residents can report non-emergency crimes through to the officers responsible for their local area instead of phoning through to a remote call centre.
Superintendent Tom Harding said it was "crucial" that people could get to know their local officers.
“Our safer neighbourhood teams play a vital role in our communities," he said.
"They work closely with the local community and our partner agencies to get to the root of any on-going issues so that we can find longer-term solutions to make our local communities even safer and more enjoyable for everyone.
"Ensuing local residents know who their local officer is and how they can contact them is absolutely crucial to this and we’re committed to ensuring officers within these teams are accessible.
“It’s encouraging people are getting in contact with their local officers and I would urge anyone who does want to discuss any concerns they have to get to know who their local officer is and give them a ring."
Inspector Gary Wade, team inspector for Telford North, said: "People like to know the face behind the telephone number – they like to know who is going to be dealing with their issues.
'Big community'
""If you want a local issue dealing with, all the staff are available. Look at Facebook, look at Twitter – we're available on all those too.
"It's about big community. That's what we're trying to get back to – you know who your neighbour is. It's about police being identifiable, but everybody has a responsibility to make this a better place to live."
Inspector Paul Arnold, team inspector for Telford South, said: "We'll never see Dixon of Dock Green again, but it is important people know who their local officers are, and that there's a sense of accountability for those people as well.
"There's so much going on, so many calls on your time and things that need dealing with, you can't afford to be wondering around your patch just saying hello to everybody. Modern life just doesn't allow for that kind of officer.
"My staff have all received a number of calls from members of the public. They leave messages, they speak to the staff and they even text you if there are issues."
Inspector Arnold said the focus today was on partnership work.
"There has to be an element of engagement with people, but a lot of what we do is about partnership working," he said.
"It's about making sure that a particular issue is brought to the attention of other partners. Our staff, particularly our PCs, will go into meetings with the council, with the NHS, with the voluntary sector, and together we look for a solution to these issues."
Anybody in an emergency situation is always advised to call 999.
Here is the list of numbers in full:
