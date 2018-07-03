Dial-a-bobby: Ringing the changes has got us engaged, say Shropshire police

New mobile phones have been given to community officers, allowing people to call or even text their local safer neighbourhood team.

The numbers have been distributed widely in an effort to make the police more accessible to the people they serve in Shropshire.

The public numbers mean residents can report non-emergency crimes through to the officers responsible for their local area instead of phoning through to a remote call centre.

Superintendent Tom Harding said it was "crucial" that people could get to know their local officers.

“Our safer neighbourhood teams play a vital role in our communities," he said.

"They work closely with the local community and our partner agencies to get to the root of any on-going issues so that we can find longer-term solutions to make our local communities even safer and more enjoyable for everyone.

"Ensuing local residents know who their local officer is and how they can contact them is absolutely crucial to this and we’re committed to ensuring officers within these teams are accessible.

“It’s encouraging people are getting in contact with their local officers and I would urge anyone who does want to discuss any concerns they have to get to know who their local officer is and give them a ring."

Inspector Gary Wade, team inspector for Telford North, said: "People like to know the face behind the telephone number – they like to know who is going to be dealing with their issues.

'Big community'

""If you want a local issue dealing with, all the staff are available. Look at Facebook, look at Twitter – we're available on all those too.

"It's about big community. That's what we're trying to get back to – you know who your neighbour is. It's about police being identifiable, but everybody has a responsibility to make this a better place to live."

Inspector Paul Arnold, team inspector for Telford South, said: "We'll never see Dixon of Dock Green again, but it is important people know who their local officers are, and that there's a sense of accountability for those people as well.

"There's so much going on, so many calls on your time and things that need dealing with, you can't afford to be wondering around your patch just saying hello to everybody. Modern life just doesn't allow for that kind of officer.

"My staff have all received a number of calls from members of the public. They leave messages, they speak to the staff and they even text you if there are issues."

Inspector Arnold said the focus today was on partnership work.

"There has to be an element of engagement with people, but a lot of what we do is about partnership working," he said.

"It's about making sure that a particular issue is brought to the attention of other partners. Our staff, particularly our PCs, will go into meetings with the council, with the NHS, with the voluntary sector, and together we look for a solution to these issues."

Anybody in an emergency situation is always advised to call 999.

Here is the list of numbers in full:

Brookside

PC Neil Clayton - 07814053136

PC Ben Hopwood - 07811758858

PCSO Paul Bailiff - 07814053492

PCSO Katy Forster - 07814054228

PCSO Phil Roberts - 07816224149

Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge

PC John Walters - 07814054311

PC Rebecca James - 07814 053993

PCSO Stephen Dunn-Brown - 07814053796

PCSO Michelle Thomason - 07814054590

PCSO Dave Venus - 07814055346

Dawley and Malinslee

PC Soeli Brassington - 07817944329

PC Rebecca Dunn - 07811757821

PCSO Carl Hartshorne - 07816229879

PCSO Suzy Myatt - 07811748202

PCSO Micheala Kitt - 0781788927

PCSO Scott Ellis - 07811 747773

Lawley and Overdale

PC Sharon Major - 07817942178

PCSO Mark Bailey - 07817882080

PCSO Naomi Heales - 07811758805

The Nedge

PC Simon Downes - 07811747882

PCSO Phil Haigh - 07967303645

PCSO Ruth Williams - 07816227685

Woodside and Madeley

PC Ian Cole 07814054333

PCSO Linda Davis - 07814054824

PCSO Wendy Strong - 07814052176

PCSO Shane Goodman – 07814052032

Arleston and College

PC Ellie Williams - 07773205175

PCSO Lynn Harris - 07817940156

PCSO Luke Newborough - 07817940260

Donnington and Trench

PC Rob Hughes - 07870168228

PCSO Rachel Sanders - 07870168189

PCSO Richard Harrison - 07816229067

PCSO John Bowen - 07816228574

PCSO James Fox - 07816 228479

Hadley and Leegomery

PC Mark Morgan - 07870168164

PC Matt Corfield - 07817884719

PCSO Luke Deakin - 07817940719

PCSO Ivan Collumbell - 07817941151

Ketley and Oakengates

PCSO Susan Tindale - 07816228914

PCSO Shell Williams - 07811758319

Newport

PC Lee Thomas - 07976936322

St Georges and Priorslee

PC Vicky Mansell - 07816220768

PCSO Wayne Jervis - 07816220759

PCSO Andy Hudson - 07816228800

Wellington North

PC Ryan Forster - 07870168169

PCSO Trudy Jones - 07870168046

PCSO Ralph Machin - 07817887728

Wellington West and Rural

PC Nigel Barnsley - 07811758596

PCSO Zoe Bevan - 07870 167791

PCSO Julie Tennant – 07817941194

Bishops Castle and Rural Craven Arms

PCSO Shaun Cullis - 07811 752207

Bridgnorth

PC Matt Picken - 07816238035

PCSO Mandy Leek - 07816236747

PCSO Helen Oakley - 07816237839

PCSO Emma Smeilus - 07814052965

Broseley and Wenlock

PC Jane Cowan - 07870166679

PCSO Mal Goddard - 07870166746

PCSO Mike Watkins - 07870166511

Church Stretton and Craven Arms

PC Stephen Grant - 07773 054602

PCSO David Baron - 07870163156

PCSO Julia St John Martin - 07870163199

PCSO Lisa Thomas - 07870163208

Highley and Cleobury

PC Ann Oleary - 07816228337

PCSO Sue Eden - 07816228375

PCSO Shelley Hyde - 07816 228337

Ludlow

PC Stephen Mason - 07773043133

PCSO Bethany Hinton - 07773054449

PCSO Raj Matthews - 07773046846

Shifnal and Albrighton

PC Jess Hindley - 07811762222

PCSO Steve Breese - 07816237845

PCSO Jacqui Fletcher - 07816 238536

Ellesmere Town and Rural

PC Paul Crump - 07870219070

PCSO Tracey Walker - 07870218656

PCSO Kerry Hogg - 07870219593

Market Drayton

PC Alan Ambrose - 07870162968

PCSO David Boden - 07568753111

PCSO Andy King - 07870163116

PCSO Louise Fowler - 07870166846

Oswestry Central

PC Pete Dale - 07976938293

PCSO Karl Bryant - 07870219584

PCSO Robert Hamer - 07870218811

PCSO Andrew Neeves - 07870166291

PCSO Kurt Mabe - 07816172474

Oswestry Rural North

PC Kate Le’clere - 07870219518

PCSO David Hughes - 07870219190

PCSO Pete Roberts - 07870219019

Oswestry Rural South

PC Mark Moth - 07870219082

PCSO Charles Iremonger - 07870166222

Wem

PC David Carpenter - 07967303619

PCSO Elizabeth Walmsley - 07967 303567

Whitchurch

PC Deb Wheeler - 07890511398

PCSO Chris Hirons - 07890511404

PCSO Graeme Baines - 07890511320

Castlefields and Bagley

PC Ingrid Tozer - 07870511811

PCSO Catherine Stevens - 07870051216

PCSO Alison Jones - 07870510329

PCSO Derek Hughes Beddows - 07967303613

Harlescott and Sundorne

PC Alison Owen - 07870510300

PCSO Sarah Edwards - 07870150913

PC Phil Hall - 07890531388

PCSO Jason Amplett - 07870511148

PCSO Jackie Baldwin - 07870511427

Meole Brace and Copthorne

PC Jennie Hitchings - 07870511020

PCSO Angie Newson - 07967303641

PCSO Karen Blakemore - 07890543058

PCSO Stuart Roberts - 07967303856

Monkmoor and Sutton

PC Jim Nicholson - 07870510873

PCSO Angie Roberts - 07870510358

Shrewsbury Central

PC Karena Evans - 07890543614

PC Kevin Roberts - 07890544267

PCSO Chris Zacharek - 07870512392

PCSO Dave Bryant - 07870512236

PCSO Maria Chattington-Lowe 07870513019

Shrewsbury Rural West

PC Ross Cookson - 07814042410

PCSO Joe Bradley - 07870218574

PCSO Tim Griffiths - 07870218633

Shrewsbury Rural East