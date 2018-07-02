Telford stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the fight, which took place in Bank Way, Ketley Bank, at around 7.50pm on Friday.

The officers had been called to reports of men fighting in the street and found two men with serious injuries.

A 20-year-old man remains in hospital with a serious facial injury, although his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

A man in his 40s also suffered a slash wound and remains in hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident is now being treated as an attempted murder and three men have been arrested.

Two men, 21 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and violent disorder.

Another man, who is 37, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police have said their inquiries are ongoing and they are continuing to appeal for information.

Advertising

They said two or three vehicles were reported as fleeing the scene shortly afterwards in the direction of Greyhound Interchange.

Police said they believe the vehicles could have been abandoned.

Telford’s CID Detective Inspector Billy Scott said: “The vehicles were seen to leave the scene of the incident shortly afterwards and it could be these vehicles have now been left abandoned, and even burnt out, and we’re keen to speak to anyone who has seen an abandoned vehicle over the past few days.

"It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant people may think the information they have is, it all helps with our enquiries and I would anyone who has any information to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 866s 290618.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org