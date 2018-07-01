Sex abuser back behind bars

Mubarek Ali, 35, was freed in November half way into a 14-year term, sparking fury from MPs and victims.

It is understood, he was returned to jail last week for breaching his licence.

One victim told a pal: “We are relieved he’s back inside but what if he’s out again soon?”

Ali was convicted with brother Adhel, 31 who was jailed for 18 years but will be up for parole in 2019.

Ali, also known as Max, was named as one of the ringleaders of the gang, following a police investigation dubbed Operation Chalice, and saw victims as young as 12.

Following an eight-week trial at Worcester Crown Court in 2013, after cases stretching over two years, Ali was given 22 years; 14 years immediate custody and eight years on licence, for seven offences – four of controlling child prostitution, causing child prostitution and two offences of trafficking in the UK for the purpose of prostitution, involving two of the victims.

The brothers, formerly of Regent Street, Wellington abused teenagers as young as 13 in Telford and trafficked them around Britain amid possibly the country’s worst-ever child sex scandal.

The court heard the young girls were offered cash, gifts and free car journeys before being taken to a restaurant to have sex.

Officers said that they also believed up to 200 men from across the country had been involved in the ring – with a “huge percentage of them” unidentified.

The trial had heard evidence from four women who were between 13 and 16 when they were abused between 2007 and 2009.

Ali’s release was triggered automatically and at no time was the parole board involved in the decision to allow him to be freed in November.

He was also made the subject of a lifelong sexual offences prevention order.

One of his victims said following his release: "I’ve lived in fear of Mubarek Ali for the last seven months.

"We think he’s coming to get us. He drilled that into us for years and said he’d kill our families and rape our sisters.

“We think he’ll abuse more girls if he is freed. They should jail him for ever.”

When he was released last year, Lucy Allan, MP for Telford sought assurances from the Secretary of State David Lidington.

She was told that Ali would not be able to return to Telford or Shrewsbury and would be prevented from having contact with those involved in the case.

It is unclear how Ali breached his licence.