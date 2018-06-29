Advertising
Two taken to hospital and Telford street sealed off after crash between car and moped
Two people are being treated in hospital today after a crash between a car and a moped which led to a Telford street being sealed off.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene, in Church Street, Hadley, at about 4am, to find a woman and a teenager with injuries.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said three ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene near Holy Trinity Church.
A spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered two patients.
“A woman believed to be in her 30s was treated for a head injury and a man believed to be in his late teens was treated for cuts to his arm, back and legs.
“Following treatment at the scene they were both transported to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”
The one-way street was sealed off at the junctions with Pool Meadow and the Stadium Way island.
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.