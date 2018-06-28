New DNA match sees rapist Telford taxi driver jailed for 1989 crime

Irvine Watt, aged 64, was found guilty of the rape which took place in May 1989, when he attacked a woman in his taxi.

He had earlier been charged with rape in September 1989, but was acquitted due to a lack of forensic evidence.

However, new technology was brought into play in 2014 and fresh evidence was brought against Watt.

Stafford Crown Court heard that Watt, of New Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, raped a 17-year-old girl who had missed her train stop.

The court heard the victim was travelling from Shrewsbury to Wellington, but missed her stop and got off at Telford.

With no ticket or money, she approached Watt, who was 35 at the time and working as a black cab driver, and explained the situation.

He offered to drive her to Wellington but instead took her to a field and raped her.

Watt then drove the girl back to Telford railway station and gave her £1.70 for a ticket back to Shrewsbury.

She told her family and then the police.

Watt was originally acquitted in September of that year due to lack of forensic evidence, but a review of the evidence in 2014 found a DNA match and the matter came before the Court of Appeal under the rarely-used ‘double jeopardy’ legislation.

Watt was charged with rape and attempted rape and was found guilty and sentenced yesterday.

Robin Allen, District Crown Prosecutor with the West Midlands CPS Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, praised the victim for her courage.

He added: “I would like to first thank the victim for her courage and support in this case which has assisted us in bringing this dangerous sexual predator to justice.

“For nearly 30 years Irvine Watt had thought that he had escaped justice, however, through new forensic techniques, we were able to match the defendant’s DNA to the 1989 rape.

“The prosecution team were able to use this key piece of evidence to reopen the case, make an application to quash the previous acquittal and order a retrial resulting in today’s successful conviction.”