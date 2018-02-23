Man in court over murder of Lynn McNally found at Telford home

Paul Beddoes, aged 44, appeared at the town's magistrates court today charged with murder.

He is accused of killing Ms McNally at the address in Mullinder Drive, in Ketley Bank, between February 19 and 21.

Lynn McNally, 46, of Mullinder Drive, died of multiple stab wounds.

Superintendent Tom Harding said: "Our thoughts are with Lynn's family and friends after this tragic incident.

"Her next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers, and I'd like to ask that their privacy please be respected at such a difficult time."

The defendant, also of Mullinder Drive, was wearing a sleeveless dark-coloured jacket and a grey top and denim trousers, and spoke at the hearing only to confirm his name and address.

He gave no plea and the magistrates transferred the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court where it will next be heard on Monday.

Beddoes was remanded in custody until then.

The victim was found at the premises on Wednesday morning following a report to the police.

Neighbours and parish councillors in the area expressed their shock and sadness at the death.