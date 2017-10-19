Advertising
Five teenagers charged with arson at historic Bridgnorth building
Five teenagers have been charged with setting fire to an historic building in Bridgnorth.
Three 14-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have each been charged with arson.
The five are accused of setting a fire at The Innages, in Innage Lane, on December 4 last year.
They are all due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on November 15.
Firefighters from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Tweedale were called when a fire broke out at the historic house.
Some of the inside of the building was destroyed by fire and smoke and the roof was damaged in all areas.
A planning appeal over proposals to transform the site with 55 flats is yet to be determined.
The final arguments were made on Tuesday when an appeal hearing re-convened in Shrewsbury.
Shropshire Council officers refused the application last year as there is a “heritage asset” on site, then the developers lodged an appeal.
A decision is now expected in the upcoming months.
