Five teenagers charged with arson at historic Bridgnorth building

By Lisa O'Brien | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

Five teenagers have been charged with setting fire to an historic building in Bridgnorth.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze

Three 14-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have each been charged with arson.

The five are accused of setting a fire at The Innages, in Innage Lane, on December 4 last year.

They are all due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on November 15.

Firefighters from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Tweedale were called when a fire broke out at the historic house.

Some of the inside of the building was destroyed by fire and smoke and the roof was damaged in all areas.

A planning appeal over proposals to transform the site with 55 flats is yet to be determined.

The final arguments were made on Tuesday when an appeal hearing re-convened in Shrewsbury.

Shropshire Council officers refused the application last year as there is a “heritage asset” on site, then the developers lodged an appeal.

A decision is now expected in the upcoming months.

