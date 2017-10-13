Two Telford schoolgirls arrested in assault probe after video goes viral

In the video - which has been viewed tens of thousands of times online but has since been deleted - the girl appears to kick the boy, after a short argument.

The pair are seen wearing the uniform of Telford Langley School in Dawley.

Others can be heard laughing in the background of the short video, before the boy appears to be kicked onto his back.

Filmed by onlookers, a copy of the video recorded from a phone screen has been shared on social media, and has now been viewed thousands of times.

Just one share of the video had been seen more than 24,000 times, and it was shared by dozens of people on Thursday evening.

It has since been removed from Facebook.

A spokesman for Telford Langley School said it was aware of the video and that it was being investigated.

West Mercia Police said they had arrested two children.

Daniel Butler, a spokesman for West Mercia Police, said: "Police received a report of an assault on a pupil at Telford Langley School in Telford.

"Two girls, aged 14, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH.

"Police are working with the school as our investigation continues and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information which can assist us."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org