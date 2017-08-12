Menu

Man arrested in Whitchurch armed police drama

By Aimee Jones | Whitchurch | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Armed police descended on Whitchurch today after reports of a man with a gun.

Armed police officers were in Whitchurch this afternoon

West Mercia Police say they were called at around 2pm this afternoon to an address in Queensway after it was reported the man was seen with a weapon.

A 31-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession and threatening behaviour with a firearm.

Firearms officers were sent to the scene and the incident was resolved safely.

Inspector Jeff Morris said: "We would like to thank local people for their patience whilst this incident, which is not related to terrorism, was peacefully resolved.

"There will be officers in the area for some time as the investigation continues, if you have any concerns, or have any information which could help their investigation, please speak to officers or call 101 quoting reference 371s of August 12."

The man was still in police custody on Saturday evening.

