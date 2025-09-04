Some parents have described costs as “ridiculous, disgusting and extortionate” as they have tried to get their children kitted out for the new school year.

Telford Crisis Support has a scheme allowing families to apply for free, second-hand items which have been donated by families whose kids have grown out of them.

The charity has had hundreds of people take up the offer this summer.

Cameron Anderson, from Telford Crisis Support, said: “We’ve been extremely busy this summer with over 320 referrals in August and we are currently low on stock.

“However, we continue to provide our services as much as we can for all of the local schools.

Cameron Anderson from Telford Crisis Support, with some of the uniforms on offer for struggling families. Photo: Tim Thursfield

“We would greatly appreciate any support, with donations from jumpers to trousers to skirts.

“You can apply online through our website to get your school uniform application form.”

The Labour Government is trying to help save parents money by bringing in a rule that schools can only demand that children have three items of clothing with their logo/branding on. That will come into effect from the start of the 2026/27 school year.

The Telford Crisis Support school uniform project is running all year.

To apply for school uniform for your child or to donate items they might have outgrown, visit telfordcrisissupport.org.uk/school-uniform-telford.