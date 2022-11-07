Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police force providing kit so residents can keep lights on when they are out during cost of living crisis

By David TooleyChirkCost of livingPublished:

Police have appealed for energy conscious residents in the region to keep their lights on when they are away from home to keep burglars away.

Sgt Nathan Harvey and PC Rebecca Subacchi launch Operation Blue Vigilant
Sgt Nathan Harvey and PC Rebecca Subacchi launch Operation Blue Vigilant

Detective in the North Wales policing area, which includes Chirk, Llangollen, and Wrexham, have noticed an annual rise in domestic burglaries as the lighter nights come to an end.

The so called twilight burglary offences normally happen between September and April as the nights become darker.

Although officers say offences "do remain low" in Wrexham, their Operation Blue Vigilant aims to target vulnerable locations and provide advice to residents who need it most in the Wrexham Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team's area.

It includes providing light packs for residents who need them. They are an intelligent smart lighting system that automatically switch on in the dark, and don’t cost a lot to run when you are out.

Sergeant Nathan Harvey of the Wrexham Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, which covers the Chirk area, said: “My main piece of advice to all homeowners at this time of year is not to leave valuables on show, and not to leave your house in darkness and advertise that nobody is in. If your property appears unoccupied, burglars may also notice this.

“If you’re going out, our advice is to leave a light on, or use a light switch timer to give the impression that someone is home.

“Due to the cost-of-living crisis, I understand that people might not want to do this.

“So, to help, we have applied for funding to issue light packs for residents who need them. They are an intelligent smart lighting system that automatically switch on in the dark, and don’t cost a lot to run when you are out."

Cost of living
News
Crime
Chirk
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Llangollen
Mid Wales
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News