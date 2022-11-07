Police force providing kit so residents can keep lights on when they are out during cost of living crisis

Sgt Nathan Harvey and PC Rebecca Subacchi launch Operation Blue Vigilant

Detective in the North Wales policing area, which includes Chirk, Llangollen, and Wrexham, have noticed an annual rise in domestic burglaries as the lighter nights come to an end.

The so called twilight burglary offences normally happen between September and April as the nights become darker.

Although officers say offences "do remain low" in Wrexham, their Operation Blue Vigilant aims to target vulnerable locations and provide advice to residents who need it most in the Wrexham Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team's area.

It includes providing light packs for residents who need them. They are an intelligent smart lighting system that automatically switch on in the dark, and don’t cost a lot to run when you are out.

Sergeant Nathan Harvey of the Wrexham Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, which covers the Chirk area, said: “My main piece of advice to all homeowners at this time of year is not to leave valuables on show, and not to leave your house in darkness and advertise that nobody is in. If your property appears unoccupied, burglars may also notice this.

“If you’re going out, our advice is to leave a light on, or use a light switch timer to give the impression that someone is home.

“Due to the cost-of-living crisis, I understand that people might not want to do this.