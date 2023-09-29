Shropshire firm reaches £2,000 in fundraising for charity

Alasdair Hobbs

Human Results, which provides HR and employment law support to clients across Shropshire and the Midlands, is holding its next event, a charity bingo night, at Oxley Park Golf Club on October 19.

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, said all proceeds would be split between four charities which are close to his heart.

He said: “We have already raised £2,000 through our two previous events to celebrate our 20th anniversary, a quiz night and golf day.

“Next we have the charity bingo night at Oxley Park Golf Club, which is sure to be a really fun event and suitable for all the family.

“Tickets are £15 each, which includes the first bingo sheet along with a fish and chip supper, and all profits will be donated to charity.

“Throughout our anniversary year we are supporting four charities which provide vital support in very different ways.

“We are raising funds for The Haven, which helps women and children affected by domestic abuse, Maninplace, which supports homeless people in Telford, Access to Business, which provides help for people looking for employment, and Telford and Wrekin CVS, which supports charities and organisations in the area.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has come along and contributed at our previous events and we look forward to welcoming a good turn-out on October 19.

“We would also like to thank Oxley Park Golf Club for kindly hosting us once again.”