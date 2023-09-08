Andrea set to complete one million steps for suicide bereavement charity

Andrea Logan-Weston of Turas Accountants.

Andrea Logan-Weston, who works at Turas Accountants based in Telford, has been striding out since June with colleagues and friends in the 100-day campaign for the Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide charity.

She said that the charity’s local groups had been a lifeline after her son, Nicholas, took his own life in April 2022.

The Hope in Every Step campaign ends on Sunday, September 10 which is World Suicide Prevention Day when Andrea will be putting in a final 10-mile walk.

She is hoping the Hope in Every Step campaign will help raise awareness of the vital work that the charity does to support families that have been bereaved by suicide.

“The campaign has provided a real sense of focus over the last 100 days and raised the awareness of the charity and the incredible work that it does,” she said.

The collective total of steps completed by the 1,500 people taking part has reached 867,444,239 with just a couple of days to go.

Andrea has completed just under one million steps and others have clocked up two and even three million steps individually.

Andrea has been walking with friends Louise James and Tracey and Chloe Hayward. The four will be setting off from Telford Town Centre on Sunday morning for a 10 mile circular walk via Ironbridge.

“I’m hoping that I can top the million steps by the time we have completed Sunday’s walk," said Andrea. "It will be wonderful to see the charity achieve its aim, but even if it doesn’t it has really brought people together and raised awareness of its work."