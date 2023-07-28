Websites not so Komplex for expanding care company

Ascendancy director Helen Culshaw with Arron Zaib, managing director of Komplex Care

Digital marketing agency, Ascendancy, worked with Komplex Group, which provides care services across the country, to publish four websites in the space of six months.

The websites covered the group’s different divisions: Komplex Care, Komplex Community and Komplex Health, as well as the Komplex Group itself.

Helen Culshaw, director of Ascendancy, said the short timescale was a challenge which was met head-on by the team.

“Clients and web designers often have differing opinions about how long it takes to create a website, but we are always keen to find solutions to a challenge,” she said.

“In this case, the client required four websites which could stand alone but clearly linked together by using common themes and branding.

“After talking through the brief in detail, we opted to develop a bespoke WordPress theme for the sites, which could be easily adapted to fit the brand guidelines of each individual division. We introduced a top navigation bar that would enable visitors to explore other parts of the Group as well as finding about the specific part of the business they are interested in. Using the same base theme for all four websites enabled us to turn around the websites very quickly and also demonstrated the synergy between the different divisions.

“It was a very quick turnaround, and we are delighted to have got all of the sites up and running to the client’s satisfaction.”

Komplex Care is one of the leading care providers in the UK, providing care packages for adults and children with a wide range of conditions.

The organisation works together with patients, their families and medical teams to deliver a completely bespoke service, as well as running their own in-house training facility offering specialist courses to practitioners.

Aaron Zaib, managing director of Komplex Group, said the positivity from Ascendancy was integral to the success of the project.

He said: “We were very aware that our timescales were ambitious, but with the business growing so rapidly, we had a number of deadlines which needed to be met.

“The Ascendancy team had a refreshing ‘can do’ attitude, and rather than listing all of the reasons why we couldn’t get four websites built in just six months, came up with ways that we could.