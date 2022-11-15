Tech-free day campaign launched in Shropshire to boost mental health

techtimeout MD Stephanie Henson, with commercial director Neil Lloyd and marketing director Kate Oakley

The event, "techtimeout Tuesday", was introduced in 2020 by Shrewsbury-based techtimeout and falls on the Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year’s event will be on November 29.

Hundreds of businesses including Mental Health First Aid England have signed up to the campaign to encourage employees to take a techtimeout on the day.

Now in its third year, techtimeout founder Stephanie Henson says this year’s techtimeout Tuesday is expected to be the biggest yet.

She said: “Hundreds of businesses, organisations and thousands of individuals have signed up already and it’s going to be the most successful techtimeout Tuesday we’ve ever had. As the event is free, it’s really easy for people to get involved.

“We’re over the moon to see more UK businesses than ever sign up to take part, as well as organisations and people all over the globe. To have the support of such an advocate of mental health and wellbeing such as Simon means so much to us.”

Mental Health First Aid England chief executive Simon Blake said: “With so many of us spending so much time at work and in our personal time using technology, it is important for us all to consider the impact excessive screen time has on our wellbeing at work, and within society at large.

"At MHFA England we will be taking part in ‘techtimeout Tuesday’ on November 29 and I encourage you to get involved too.”

On how people can spend their tech-free time, Mr Blake said: “I know that spending time with people and animals we love, doing exercise or hobbies we enjoy and being out in nature is good for our mental health and wellbeing.”

Miss Henson added: “techtimeout was created to promote tech-free time, and techtimeout Tuesday is an opportunity for organisations, friends and families to enjoy and benefit from time with one another away from technology.”

As a free campaign, Miss Henson is hoping for people to sign up even during the day itself.

She said: “We deliberately placed techtimeout Tuesday on the Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday; people spend so much time on their phones during the festive shopping period, and this encourages people to take time away from their tech following two days of increased screen time.

“People may want to sign up on the morning of techtimeout Tuesday after having an exhausting weekend online shopping. It’s free to sign up, and they are more than welcome to do that. We want as many people as possible to learn how techtimeouts can benefit their health and wellbeing.”