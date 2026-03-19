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Interiors firm Brown + Ginger finds new home in Shrewsbury - here's where

An interior product and accessories retailer has moved to a new home in Shrewsbury.

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By Tamlyn Jones
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Supporting image for story
Brown + Ginger founder Josephine Marsh (second right) at the firm's new home on Centurion Park in Shrewsbury, with (from left): Toby Shaw from Towler Shaw Roberts and Sarah Evans and Neil Anderson from Morris Property

Brown + Ginger has struck a deal for a 1,840 sq ft commercial unit on Centurion Park, in Kendal Road.

Founded in 2017 by Josephine Marsh, the online independent firm sells domestic interior products such as furniture, lighting, mirrors and other accessories.

It was previously based in a smaller unit near the village of Pontesbury and said the move to Centurion Park reflected both its steady growth and ambition by giving it increased warehouse and distribution capacity.

It is also planning to launch a new website soon and hire additional staff.