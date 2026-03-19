Interiors firm Brown + Ginger finds new home in Shrewsbury - here's where

Brown + Ginger has struck a deal for a 1,840 sq ft commercial unit on Centurion Park, in Kendal Road.

Founded in 2017 by Josephine Marsh, the online independent firm sells domestic interior products such as furniture, lighting, mirrors and other accessories.

It was previously based in a smaller unit near the village of Pontesbury and said the move to Centurion Park reflected both its steady growth and ambition by giving it increased warehouse and distribution capacity.

It is also planning to launch a new website soon and hire additional staff.