How much will new Shropshire Council chief executive earn? Salary revealed amid financial strain

WM Employers has posted an advert for the top job, saying that the salary is £176,803, plus Returning Officer fees.

According to the Taxpayers Alliance, the previous chief executive, Andy Begley, earned £167,143 a year when it published its annual Town Hall Rich List last April. However, he also had a pension of £28,748 – bringing the total amount to £195,891.

In comparison, David Sidaway – the chief executive of neighbouring Telford & Wrekin Council – was on £169,302 as of March 31, 2025, with his pension boosting it to £198,422.

Tanya Miles has been interim chief executive of Shropshire Council since September 2025. Picture: Shropshire Council

Last September, Mr Begley – who became chief executive in August 2020 – announced he was leaving Shropshire Council after 12 years at the authority.

It came shortly after the council declared a financial emergency following unsustainable, long-term budget overspends.

At the time, council leader, Heather Kidd said that the authority was looking to fill the post immediately, but in the interim had appointed Tanya Miles, who was the executive director of people.