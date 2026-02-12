National Apprenticeship Week: Call to modernise training routes for green skills

Joe Collison, managing director of Shrewsbury-based specialist electrical contractor CES, is using National Apprenticeship Week to highlight the UK's urgent need for specialist training in the green energy sector.

According to a review by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, demand for green skills in the energy sector is rising rapidly, with almost half of organisations surveyed highlighting a shortage of suitably trained staff as a concern.

The company argues that a dedicated renewable or "green" apprenticeship would deliver the specialist skills the sector urgently needs and support the UK's net zero ambitions.

CES apprentice electrician Oli Walden (left) with installation electrician James Stanley-Hartley

Managing director Joe Collison said: "We are passionate about developing the next generation of talent for the renewables sector.

"While our apprentice Oli learns valuable skills with us, with a focus on decarbonisation alongside learning the fundamentals of being an electrician, it is clear that current apprenticeships do not go far enough to prepare people for the green technologies that are rapidly transforming the sector.

"We urge the government and training providers to consider dedicated green apprenticeships so young people can train specifically in areas like solar and energy storage, not just traditional electrical skills.

"This would help plug the significant skills gap we face and support our decarbonisation goals nationally and here in the Midlands."

CES currently employs an electrical apprentice, Oliver Walden, working towards a level 3 qualification and NVQ to become a fully qualified electrician and is also now recruiting for another apprentice.

He said: "I'm gaining valuable experience in renewables thanks to CES's focus but my formal electrical apprenticeship does not cover green energy technologies in any depth.

"I'm particularly interested in developing skills that support CES' focus on sustainable solutions, including gaining experience with solar installations and future-focused electrical technologies."