McPhillips aiming to build on region's growth and regeneration

The Telford-based firm, which employs 240 people and has delivered 140 projects with a value of £300 million over the past five years, is set to complete a number of multimillion-pound projects across Shropshire and the West Midlands over the coming year as well as start work on new ones.

The year began with a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of a new £2.98 million Rebuild Centre of Excellence for Finning UK & Ireland at its Cannock headquarters.

The investment follows the launch of Finning's 'Rebuilt and Ready to Go' programme last year and the project is scheduled to last 33 weeks.

Other ongoing projects for McPhillips this year include the refurbishment of Addenbrooke House to create a new state-of-the-art base for Telford College's A-level provision.

It is also working on a £20 million integrated retirement community in Newport, a £3 million project in Kidderminster to transform Brinton Park and the Worcester Street Connectivity Project which forms part of a £20.5 million redevelopment in the town centre.

Mile End junction in Oswestry

The company, which specialises in both building and civil engineering development projects, has also recently completed a large infrastructure project at the Mile End junction (above) as part of Oswestry Innovation Park, a £13million Dudley Road improvement scheme for Birmingham City Council and a £700,000 project to transform Station Approach in Stafford.

Away from the building sites, McPhillips last year launched a Community Fund in partnership with Shropshire Community Foundation to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

It targets community projects addressing mental health challenges across the county and last year awarded £18,000 to six organisations.

Managing director Paul Inions said: "Our teams are already off to a great start in 2026. As we settle into the new year, we're fully expecting to see an upturn in private housing developments, infrastructure and commercial projects driven by the Government's commitment to planning system reform and long-term infrastructure investment.

"We're always on the look-out for new opportunities and we're keeping our ear to the ground on any upcoming infrastructure investment announcements as part of the £13 billion West Midlands devolved funding.

"Those working across the sector - developers, contractors and supply chain businesses locally - should also be ready to seize any opportunities that may arise."