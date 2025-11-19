'Every day I see first-hand the passion and pride that Severn Trenters bring': Water company's new boss speaks

Liv Garfield will leave her post as chief executive of water utility company Severn Trent Water at the end of the year - however she will remain with the business until the end of its financial period on March 31 to support the handover.

The company, which supplies homes across Shropshire and the Black Country, has appointed James Jesic as her replacement.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange today (Wednesday), Coventry-based Severn Trent said that, having made "a strong start" to its largest-ever investment programme, Ms Garfield and the board had agreed now was the right time to transition to a new chief executive.

The statement added: "Liv steps down after leading Severn Trent into the start of its circa £15 billion price review period… enabling record levels of investment in the water and waste networks across the Midlands."

Ms Garfield said: "It has been a true privilege to be the chief executive for the last 11 years. I love the business and I love the people.

"I'm grateful to have led an incredible team of hard-working and passionate individuals that make Severn Trent the very special company it is today.

"I am proud that together we have become widely recognised as a sector leader and now have our largest-ever investment programme ahead of us."

Severn Trent chief executive Liv Garfield

Mr Jesic is currently capital and commercial services director at Severn Trent and managing director of Hafren Dyfrdwy, its division serving North Wales.

He is a chartered engineer who joined the utility company as a graduate in 2003, since when he has worked across various strands of the business.

Mr Jesic was appointed to its executive committee in 2018 and became operations director before taking on his current role in which he is responsible for delivering the company's multibillion-pound capital design and delivery programme.

He was also appointed to the board of Hafren Dyfrdwy in 2020.

The statement said he possessed "a deep technical understanding of Severn Trent's operations" and had recently played a leading role in expanding its commercial portfolio including its renewables business Green Power.

Mr Jesic said: "I've been privileged enough to lead many parts of the business and to now become chief executive is an absolute honour.

"Every day I see first-hand the passion and pride that Severn Trenters bring in delivering our service and I am excited to continue that for years to come."

James Jesic has been appointed as the new chief executive of Severn Trent

Severn Trent chairwoman Christine Hodgson added: "On behalf of the board, I would like to express our deep appreciation to Liv for 11 years of outstanding leadership.

"With her laser sharp focus on performance, she has transformed Severn Trent to be a recognised sector leader.

"She leaves the business in a strong financial and operational position, underpinned by a culture built on care, passion and an unwavering commitment to getting the job done.

"After a thorough process, we are delighted to announce the appointment of James Jesic, a home-grown leader who has already played a significant role in the success to date of Severn Trent.

"His operational expertise and performance focus, along with his passion for our people, purpose and region, make him the ideal person to lead Severn Trent into our next phase."