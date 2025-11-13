Chief executive joins new Morris & Company division

Nick Wood has taken up the role of chief executive of Morris Capital.

The Shrewsbury-based company said Morris Capital had been established to further its plans to expand its property operation into the Birmingham area.

Mr Wood is a chartered surveyor with more than 17 years of experience in the Midlands' commercial real estate market.

He has joined from property agency Savills where he was a director and executive board member working in its investment team in Birmingham.

He also previously spent a decade with JLL where he was a senior surveyor and associate director.

Mr Wood has extensive experience in the investment market, having worked with a broad client base including institutional funds, private equity, developers, national and regional property companies.

Morris Capital chief executive Nick Wood

Mr Wood said: "Morris has a unique history and unrivalled track record and, as a 'Shropshire lad' working in property, I have always seen Morris Property as a pioneer in commercial development.

"I am delighted to now have the opportunity to work with an incredible team with its positive and ambitious ethos.

"I am looking forward to utilising my experience and professional network to help deliver continued success and grow the company's existing investment portfolio - an exciting challenge, especially in this counter-cyclical market."

Chairman Robin Morris added: "We are excited to bring Nick into our business as he shares our passion for long-term value creation and high-quality development.

"Working alongside our senior development and estates property teams here, I am confident Nick's experience, knowledge and contacts within the Birmingham property scene will help us access this neighbouring region which is brimming with opportunity for investment and development."