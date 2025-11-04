Former Rea Valley Tractors Shrewsbury site up for sale for almost £3m after collapse of farm machinery firm

The former home of Rea Valley Tractors in Shrewsbury has gone up for sale after the firm collapsed into administration in September.

149 jobs were lost at the company after efforts to sell both Rea Valley Tractors and parent firm Dunstall Holdings failed.

Now, their head office and warehouse at Seven Acres in Shrewsbury has been put on the market, and is up for grabs for £2,950,000.

The former Rea Valley Tractors site in Shrewsbury has gone up for sale. Photo: Fisher German/Zoopla

The 7.5-acre (3ha) site includes a two-storey 1980s industrial unit, of which the ground floor is arranged as a showroom and a series of offices leading to a goods warehouse.

The first floor features a mix of open-plan and cellular office accommodation and a mezzanine floor situated in the warehouse.

The site also features a combination of hardstanding and gravel-surfaced yard areas and almost 2 acres of agricultural grassland to the rear.

The property is being listed for sale by Fisher German LLP, with the listing available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/71668955