Leading fuel firm welcomed to flagship Shrewsbury business park

Fuelcare, which specialises in fuel storage and combustion services, has acquired a 5,242 ft² warehouse unit at the flagship business park on the south side of Shrewsbury - next to the A5.

From left: Toby Shaw, commercial agent at Towler Shaw Roberts; Liz Lowe, head of development at Morris Property; Oliver Rumford-Warr, managing director; and Gemma Rumford-Warr, company secretary at Fuelcare Limited

The move marks a major milestone in the company’s growth journey, providing a new headquarters and a boost to its long-standing service base in Aberdeen, which supports the North Sea offshore industry.

Fuelcare has supplied biocides, detergents, and technical expertise to prevent the growth of microorganisms in fuels across a wide range of sectors - from superyachts to aviation and rail, for more than 35 years.

Oliver Rumford-Warr, owner and managing director of Fuelcare, secured the long-term base to support the expansion of the business.

He said: “Purchasing the unit at Stadium Point gives us the stability and flexibility we need for future growth.

“Stadium Point’s location, dedicated parking, and accessibility for staff make it an ideal fit for our business.”

Liz Lowe, head of developments at Morris Property, said: “We are delighted to welcome Fuelcare to Stadium Point. It has been a pleasure dealing with Oliver and their presence not only adds to the diversity of businesses here but also supports the local economy by driving innovation and employment opportunities.”

Acting on behalf of Morris Property, commercial agent Toby Shaw of Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “We’re delighted to have supported Fuelcare in securing this high-quality space. Stadium Point has seen strong interest from a wide range of occupiers, drawn to the business park’s build quality, access to the A5/M54 corridor and close proximity to Shrewsbury town centre.”

Morris Property, which is developing Stadium Point Business Park, recently reached practical completion of the last industrial units on zone 1.