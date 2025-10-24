Black Country timber firm expands to take on new sites on the Bradford Estates, with plans to create 14 new jobs

Woodshire has taken on three sites on the Bradford Estates, which are becoming home to a growing stable of commercial occupiers on the Shropshire-Staffordshire borders.

The move has enabled the Black Country firm, which produces fencing and furniture along with sustainable logs and briquettes, to increase production of its timber goods while expanding firewood distribution to serve customers in Shropshire and the local area.

Woodshire is using the three sites for a range of activities including the housing of a commercial sawmill, capable of processing large sections of timber, and concrete pad storage for timber pre-processing.

The historic former drying shed and carpentry workshop next to the Bradford Estates office in Weston-under-Lizard are being used for making high-quality timber products including fences, gates and garden furniture.

Stephen Greenhill, managing director at Woodshire, which is based in Bagley Street, Stourbridge, said: “Working with Bradford Estates, our expansion into new premises represents a significant milestone for our business, which has grown since we began in 2005.

“Bradford Estates have given us the opportunity to use these historic buildings to grow and offer skilled employment. Part of our business uses fallen wood from the estate and other local landowners which would otherwise be disposed of as waste but can be used as sustainable logs and briquettes.

“Operating in a fantastic countryside setting we have added biomass systems to the premises, providing an environmentally friendly way of heating the buildings and drying the logs.”

Stephen Greenhill, managing director at Woodshire, left, and Chris Hodson, property director of Bradford Estates

Woodshire supplied 16 picnic tables which will be placed along the newly-opened Bradford Walk, a 10-mile (16km) new wooded permissive path which passes through both established woodlands and newly tree-planted areas.

The firm also supplies fire logs for use in the historic cottages on the Bradford Estates which are let to holiday visitors.

Chris Hodson, property director of Bradford Estates, added: “We are delighted to welcome Stephen and his business to see Woodshire’s vision come to life in these buildings, with their new facilities mixing the traditional character of our sites with modern, sustainable operations.

“This opening is yet another example of our approach to building a thriving, diverse local economy that balances preservation of our heritage with support for innovative businesses, including those committed to environmental sustainability.”

Woodshire joins a diverse community of local enterprises at Bradford Estates operating across sectors including automotive, maintenance, fresh produce, timber products, IT and tech. The community is part of the landowner’s drive to support sustainable local economic growth through the repurposing of historic buildings.

Operating in line with its 100-year stewardship plan for its 12,000 acres, Bradford Estates acts as a responsive landowner invested in the future of the local community, offering properties near key routes including the M54, A5, A41 and A518, between Wolverhampton and Telford.

Bradford Estates managing director Alexander Newport said: “Bradford Estates is committed to playing its part in establishing a circular economy, eliminating waste and keeping resources in use for as long as possible. Working with Woodshire we can lead by example, helping to create skilled new jobs while having a positive impact upon the environment.”