Shropshire Homes congratulates dedicated construction director on 40 years of service

A celebratory party was held at Venue 7 in Shrewsbury on Saturday (October 19), bringing together contractors and past and present colleagues to commemorate Gerald's remarkable career.

Gerald began his journey with Shropshire Homes as an 18-year-old labourer on September 30, 1985, at an early development in Pontesbury. Through hard work and dedication, he steadily advanced, becoming a site manager, then contracts manager, before being appointed a director of the business in 2007.

Throughout his extensive career, Gerald has played a pivotal role in the construction of nearly 3,500 homes. He has overseen construction teams on a wide range of developments, from unique conversions to exquisite new homes, significantly contributing to the company's success.

Shropshire Homes chairman Howard Thorne, construction director Gerald Rogers and director Richard Bowler celebrating Gerald's milestone 40 years of service to the firm

Richard Shackleton, managing director of Shropshire Homes, extended his congratulations to Gerald, thanking him for his service and crediting him from “leading from the front” and he said: “No-one has worked harder to make Shropshire Homes the business it is today.”

Gerald becomes one of four who have been with the business for more than 40 years, including chairman Howard Thorne, director Richard Bowler and quality manager Roger Beckett.

Reflecting on his milestone, Gerald said: “My career at Shropshire Homes has been incredibly rewarding and has taught me a lot, but has also given me the chance to lead others and provide opportunities for new generations moving into the construction industry.

I’m looking forward to seeing where we take the business to next.”