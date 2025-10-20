Shrewsbury Market out of the running for Britain's favourite after change to voting rules
After being crowned Britain's favourite market for the third year in a row, Shrewsbury Market will have to take a backseat for the category in 2026 after a 'small but important change' to the rules.
Earlier this year, Shrewsbury Market Hall was named 'Britain's Favourite' for a record fourth time and the third year in a row.
The 'Britain’s Favourite Market' award is considered the most coveted of the 13 awards at the Great British Market Awards, organised each year by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NAMBA).
The category involves a nationwide public vote as well as scrutiny by a panel of industry experts.
But for 2026, Shrewsbury will have to take a backseat in the category, after NAMBA announced a change to the rules, enforcing a one-year break for previous victors.