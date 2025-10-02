Landed estates business develops new construction talent through apprenticeships

Vocational paid training roles are being offered in the construction team at Bradford Estates to give opportunities to local people wanting to take their first steps on the work ladder.

One new apprentice is starting their career with the company, based in Weston-under-Lizard on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, by beginning a level two property maintenance operative apprenticeship, with the business considering taking on more.

Electrician Ben Lee, left, a former Bradford Estates apprentice, with construction director Graham Young

Working to its 100-year plan and guided by its longstanding heritage, Bradford Estates is committed to investing in the community by nurturing and advancing local talent.

Bradford Estates manages a 12,000-acre land holding on the Shropshire/Staffordshire borders used for regenerative farming and sustainable forestry alongside an extensive portfolio of leisure, residential and commercial property.

Bradford Estates construction director Graham Young said: “With the skills shortage for construction personnel predicted to continue, we felt it was important to play our part in ensuring there are skilled workers in the local economy for the future.

“This is the first new apprenticeship we have offered since I joined the business three years ago. I started out on a carpentry apprenticeship so I know the value which young people can obtain from working with an employer and the difference they can make in a business.

“We have plans to potentially take on more apprentices next year, with structured, paid training mixing four days at work and a day at Telford College.

“Anyone who is interested in finding out more about our apprenticeship opportunities should get in touch as early as possible.”

Creating local opportunities for young people is a key driver of managing director Alexander Newport’s plans for Bradford Estates with the business having taken on apprentices and trainees in both construction and office roles.

Electrician Ben Lee joined Bradford Estates as an apprentice at the age of 17.

Now aged 28, he is pleased with his progress to date.

Ben said: “I have really appreciated the variety of work at Bradford Estates and have been pleased to further my career since I began my apprenticeship.

“I work on a mix of properties, including residential, agricultural and commercial buildings, so every day is different, and I have built up a strong range of experience.”

Alexander Newport said: “Bradford Estates has a proud history of the promotion of local skills and our investment in apprenticeships will ensure that this important tradition continues.

"It is rewarding to support young people along meaningful career pathways which help maintain our high-quality property portfolio in Shropshire and Staffordshire."