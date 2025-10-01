Call for action after cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover 'negatively impacts' several Shropshire firms

The Government's support for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has been welcomed by Telford MP Shaun Davies, who said thousands of jobs in Telford and Wrekin are linked to the manufacturer and its supply chain.

It was announced on Saturday that JLR will receive a £1.5 billion loan to help protect its supply chain following a significant cyber attack that disrupted operations.

The manufacturer, which runs a factory near Wolverhampton, employs some 34,000 people around the UK, and supports a supply chain of mainly small and medium firms that together employ about 120,000 more.

Mr Davies said he has been in regular contact with local companies who were affected by the cyber attack and has held meetings with government ministers to push for investment.

MP for Telford, Shaun Davies

He said: "Thousands of jobs in Telford are linked not only to JLR, but also to the many businesses who support its wider supply chain. I’m proud that Government is stepping in with measures to support our local economy and help our families that rely on these jobs.

"At the same time, we must confront the increasing threat posed by cyber attacks. Our businesses, jobs, and public services require stronger protection, and Britain must take stronger action to ensure resilience and ensure digital security. This is about championing British industry whilst protecting our future prosperity."

JLR said at the start of this week that it would restart some manufacturing production in the "coming days".

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said dozens of firms in the county were affected by the production halt, and welcomed the Government’s response.



"An incident such as this has incredibly widespread implications. Literally dozens of firms in the region have been negatively impacted by the cyber-attack and subsequent production halt at Jaguar Land Rover.

"We know from the results of our latest quarterly economic survey here at Shropshire Chamber that cashflow remains a challenge for many employers, so there are serious concerns about the stability of the supply chain and its ability to cope when an unforeseen incident such as this occurs."