Full list of Lloyds branches set to close as banking group announces 49 more closures
The Harborne branch of Lloyds is among branches set to close in the latest round of cuts from the banking group.
Lloyds Banking Group has today announced it is shutting another 49 of its bank branches across the UK next year, affecting customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.
The banking group will shut 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax and 13 Bank of Scotland sites as part of the latest announcement, with all closures taking place in 2026.
All staff impacted by the closures will be offered roles at another branch or part of the business, Lloyds said.
It is the latest swathe of branches to be axed amid a switch towards online banking.
A spokesperson for Lloyds Banking Group said: “The way people are banking has changed, with over 21 million customers choosing our apps to manage their money.
“We’re providing more choice than ever before, bringing together the best in digital convenience with our people.
“Alongside our app, our customers can use any Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland branch, the Post Office or banking hubs for their everyday banking, and deposit cash at over 30,000 PayPoint locations.”
The banking group will be left with 705 branches – 359 Lloyds, 269 Halifax and 77 Bank of Scotland.
Meanwhile, cash access network Link has recommended 11 new banking hubs following the closure announcement.
The Lloyds Bank branch in Harborne, Birmingham, is on the list of branches earmarked for closure but it is also one of the locations recommended for a new banking hub.
John Howells, chief executive of Link, said: “Banking hubs continue to provide a key service on the high street and we’re delighted to announce these new locations.
“Millions still rely on cash day in, day out, and we’re committed to keeping cash on the high street.”
Full list of Lloyds Bank branches closing and their closure dates:
Alfreton, Derbyshire – January 19
Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales – January 12
Bideford, Devon – January 13
Harborne, West Midlands – October 9
Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Wales – October 7
Chester-le-Street, Co Durham – January 14
Deal, Kent – January 22
Fleet, Hampshire – January 13
Gillingham, Dorset – January 8
Gorseinon, Swansea, Wales – October 12
Havant, Hampshire – January 19
Hedge End, Hampshire – January 21
Hedon, Yorkshire – January 28
Ivybridge, Devon – January 14
Lewes, East Sussex – January 19
Mitcham, London – January 8
New Addington, London – January 14
Okehampton, Devon – March 25
Penzance, Cornwall – January 21
Petersfield, Hampshire – January 21
Ryde, Isle of Wight – January 21
Stamford, Lincolnshire – January 20
Swadlincote, Derbyshire – January 20
Totnes, Devon – January 8
Totton, Hampshire – January 19
List of Halifax branches closing and their closure dates:
Buxton, Derbyshire – January 20
Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
Deal, Kent – January 22
Hastings, East Sussex – January 22
Havant, Hampshire – January 15
Middleton, Greater Manchester – January 8
Seaford, East Sussex – January 19
Skipton, Yorkshire – January 26
Wandsworth, London – January 15
Yeovil, Somerset – January 12
List of Bank of Scotland branches closing and their closure dates:
Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12
Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22
Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25
Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13
Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15
Glasgow Anniesland – January 12
Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9
Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7
Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25
Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8
Nairn, Highlands – January 20
St Andrews, Fife – January 20
Tain, Highlands – January 12
The 11 new locations across the UK earmarked for a banking hub are:
– Buxton, Derbyshire
– Camborne, Cornwall
– Chepstow, Monmouthshire
– Deal, Kent
– Gorseinon, Swansea
– Grangemouth, Falkirk
– Harborne, West Midlands
– Hawick, Roxburghshire
– Ryde, Isle of Wight
– Stamford, Lincolnshire
– Totton, Hampshire