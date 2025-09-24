Full list of Lloyds branches set to close as banking group announces 49 more closures

Lloyds Banking Group has today announced it is shutting another 49 of its bank branches across the UK next year, affecting customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

Lloyds Bank sign

The banking group will shut 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax and 13 Bank of Scotland sites as part of the latest announcement, with all closures taking place in 2026.

All staff impacted by the closures will be offered roles at another branch or part of the business, Lloyds said.

It is the latest swathe of branches to be axed amid a switch towards online banking.

A spokesperson for Lloyds Banking Group said: “The way people are banking has changed, with over 21 million customers choosing our apps to manage their money.

“We’re providing more choice than ever before, bringing together the best in digital convenience with our people.

“Alongside our app, our customers can use any Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland branch, the Post Office or banking hubs for their everyday banking, and deposit cash at over 30,000 PayPoint locations.”

The banking group will be left with 705 branches – 359 Lloyds, 269 Halifax and 77 Bank of Scotland.

Meanwhile, cash access network Link has recommended 11 new banking hubs following the closure announcement.

The Lloyds Bank branch in Harborne, Birmingham, is on the list of branches earmarked for closure but it is also one of the locations recommended for a new banking hub.

John Howells, chief executive of Link, said: “Banking hubs continue to provide a key service on the high street and we’re delighted to announce these new locations.

“Millions still rely on cash day in, day out, and we’re committed to keeping cash on the high street.”

Full list of Lloyds Bank branches closing and their closure dates:

Alfreton, Derbyshire – January 19

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales – January 12

Bideford, Devon – January 13

Harborne, West Midlands – October 9

Camborne, Cornwall – October 7

Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Wales – October 7

Chester-le-Street, Co Durham – January 14

Deal, Kent – January 22

Fleet, Hampshire – January 13

Gillingham, Dorset – January 8

Gorseinon, Swansea, Wales – October 12

Havant, Hampshire – January 19

Hedge End, Hampshire – January 21

Hedon, Yorkshire – January 28

Ivybridge, Devon – January 14

Lewes, East Sussex – January 19

Mitcham, London – January 8

New Addington, London – January 14

Okehampton, Devon – March 25

Penzance, Cornwall – January 21

Petersfield, Hampshire – January 21

Ryde, Isle of Wight – January 21

Stamford, Lincolnshire – January 20

Swadlincote, Derbyshire – January 20

Totnes, Devon – January 8

Totton, Hampshire – January 19

List of Halifax branches closing and their closure dates:

Buxton, Derbyshire – January 20

Camborne, Cornwall – October 7

Deal, Kent – January 22

Hastings, East Sussex – January 22

Havant, Hampshire – January 15

Middleton, Greater Manchester – January 8

Seaford, East Sussex – January 19

Skipton, Yorkshire – January 26

Wandsworth, London – January 15

Yeovil, Somerset – January 12

List of Bank of Scotland branches closing and their closure dates:

Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12

Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22

Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25

Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13

Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15

Glasgow Anniesland – January 12

Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9

Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7

Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25

Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8

Nairn, Highlands – January 20

St Andrews, Fife – January 20

Tain, Highlands – January 12

The 11 new locations across the UK earmarked for a banking hub are:

– Buxton, Derbyshire

– Camborne, Cornwall

– Chepstow, Monmouthshire

– Deal, Kent

– Gorseinon, Swansea

– Grangemouth, Falkirk

– Harborne, West Midlands

– Hawick, Roxburghshire

– Ryde, Isle of Wight

– Stamford, Lincolnshire

– Totton, Hampshire