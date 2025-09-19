Shrewsbury firm CES named SunPower 'premier partner' to drive UK solar energy growth

The company, based in Ford near Shrewsbury, says the link-up is part of a major strategic investment as it bids to tap into the rapidly growing renewables market in the UK, boosted by the government’s target of 100 million solar panels being installed as part of the new Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.

CES – formerly known as Collison Electrical Services – has built an established reputation for delivering high-performing medium to large scale solar projects across the UK, and is looking to strengthen that through the collaboration with TCL SunPower Global.

Director of CES Joe Collison said: “In just our first quarter, we have been upgraded from authorised to Premier Partner, primarily thanks to our commitment to using the SunPower range of products. Premier Partner status is usually awarded to companies based on volume of projects, but in our case it was in recognition of our track record and potential.”

CES managing director Joe Collison and operations manager, Heidi Vaughan

SunPower Premier Partners are community-based solar installers selected because their level of expertise and professionalism is deemed to match the quality and durability of the SunPower brand.

Joe added: “The government’s drive towards net zero means the demand for the best quality and most efficient solar panels is greater than ever, so we are delighted to be working with TCL SunPower Global to provide the panels for our solar systems.

“It is very important to us that everyone we work with shares our ethos for sustainable business practices that protect people and places, and TCL SunPower Global is the perfect fit.

"Together we can help businesses make the transition to clean power and to enjoying the many benefits that brings, including improved efficiency and lower costs. Our expertise in creating fully integrated solar power and storage systems, coupled with TCL SunPower Global’s market leading solar panel technology, will help achieve the significant business growth we are targeting over the next few years.”

Joe said the full range of businesses, from large manufacturing sites to agricultural business, would benefit from switching to solar-generated power.

CES, which is based in Ford near Shrewsbury, also specialises in creating complete off-grid systems, such as solar arrays, battery storage integration, and generator upgrades, for properties and businesses in remote or rural locations.

TCL SunPower Global’s UK sales director Jon Juxon said: “As a company, TCL SunPower Global is committed to offering a simple, effortless path to sustainable living using our innovative energy solutions across the world.

“Our partnership with CES is another step towards helping businesses and individuals in the UK to make the transition to a cleaner, cheaper way of living, and we are very happy to be working with Joe and the team.

“Our core beliefs – that energy generation should be renewable, sustainable and not to the detriment of the planet and the people who live on it – align perfectly with the CES way of doing business. I look forward to our partnership flourishing as we help the UK achieve net zero.”