Aldi plans to open 80 new shops in two years in £1.6bn investment after profits fall despite sales rise

The discounter said the money would go toward the opening of 80 new shops over the next two years.

Aldi, which currently has 1,060 stores, has previously said it is targeting 1,500 locations across the UK.

The company has continued its aggressive expansion into the West Midlands. Many are opened by Olympic and Paralympic stars as part of a sponsorship deal.

A new branch was opened at Cannock's Orbital Retail Park by Paralympics GB wheelchair basketball player Lee Manning and Paralympics GB swimmer Megan Richter opened a new branch in Oldbury.

Wolverhampton Council recently has confirmed it has sold the site of the former Nelson Mandela House in Pendeford, Wolverhampton, to Aldi for £1.5 million.

And in Shropshire, the supermarket is building a new branch on the site of the former offices and printworks of the Shropshire Star in Ketley. The scheme was approved by planners in October 2024, with a large warehouse and office unit also set to be built nearby. The store will open next year.

In August it launched a recruitment drive for 350 new apprentices, with local vacancies advertised in Oldbury and Shrewsbury.



It came as the company reported total sales of £18.1 billion in the UK and Ireland over 2024, up from £17.9 billion in 2023, after opening a swathe of new stores during the year.

However, operating profits fell by about a fifth to £435.5 million from £552.9 million the year earlier.

It said this was largely because of its spending on lowering prices for customers, investing in shops and raising pay for staff.

Aldi is Britain’s cheapest supermarket, having regained the top spot from Lidl in August, according to monthly analysis of the UK’s eight biggest supermarkets by Which?.

However, a price war has been heating up across the sector with supermarkets battling to retain customers by bringing down prices in their shops.

Giles Hurley, Aldi’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said that shoppers were “still finding things difficult” which is why it was “laser focused” on keeping its prices low.

“Since we opened our first UK store over 35 years ago, we’ve brought high-quality, affordable groceries to almost 800 towns and cities, but there are hundreds more communities that don’t have an Aldi nearby,” he said.

“We’re more determined than ever to meet that demand, and that’s why we’re investing a record £1.6 billion over the next two years, to bring Aldi prices closer to millions more customers.”

Aldi lifted pay for its store workers to a minimum of £13 an hour nationwide from the beginning of this month.

It is higher than the UK national minimum wage of £12.21 an hour for workers over the age of 21.