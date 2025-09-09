'Forward-thinking' Telford engineering firm's donation is set to help scientists of the future

Hadley Park-based Transicon says its donation to the Birmingham Institute of Forest Research (BIFoR) Branching Out project, near Newport, has funded 50 kits to encourage secondary school students to engage in science.

The Free-Air-Carbon dioxide Enrichment (FACE) experiment pumps carbon dioxide around mature oak trees in Gnosall, Staffordshire, using huge gantries in an attempt to simulate future climate conditions.

Scientists at the Birmingham Institute of Forest Research have been using the data to improve their climate projections and see how the planet's woodlands might look by the year 2050.

Transicon General manager Jennifer Hughes

It's one of only three research facilities to exist worldwide and is supporting researchers globally to understand how forests respond to environmental change.

Telford industrial automation firm Transicon has already played a key role in the project by developing a new control system for the experiment ensuring, it is future-proofed for many years to come.

Now the firm says its donation will allows pupils to do their own "citizen science" - by measuring tree growth in their own communities and adding to extensive data already collected by the FACE team.

Jennifer Hughes, director of Telford-based Transicon, said it was through this work it had become aware of the school Branching Out project and she was delighted to be able to support it.

"As a business we are passionate about supporting STEM education and encouraging young people to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths," she said.

"You don’t have to be a science professor to see that the climate is changing – the extremes of heat, rain and wind that used to be once in a decade events now seem to hit us every year.

"Understanding the impact those changes will have on us all, and developing real-world solutions for dealing with those impacts, is vital. For that, we need more scientists and engineers, so I’m delighted that our donation will help at least 50 schools to encourage their pupils to get involved in learning about the technologies needed."

Transicon is one the country’s leading manufacturers of electrical control systems, drive systems and industrial automation systems and has a long-held commitment to encouraging and supporting young people, especially girls, into engineering and manufacturing careers at every level, from apprentices to graduates.



Dr Kris Hart at the Birmingham Institute for Forest Research, said: “We're thrilled that Transicon has chosen to support our BIFoR in a Box project with this generous donation.

“Having worked with them on modernising our FACE experiment control systems, we know firsthand their commitment to innovative science and technology.

“This funding will enable us to reach even more schools and inspire young people to engage with real environmental research.

“The kits allow students to become citizen scientists, contributing valuable data whilst learning about climate change and forest science.

“It's partnerships like this with forward-thinking companies such as Transicon that help us bridge the gap between cutting-edge research and education, potentially inspiring the next generation of environmental scientists and engineers.”

The BIFoR in a Box kits include metal tape, digital calliper, springs, ID guide, measuring tape and tree height measuring device and are sent out free to schools which register an interest. The team has also trained undergraduate students, researchers and professional staff to carry out engagement and outreach sessions to pupils in the field.