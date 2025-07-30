Empty shops: How plans to speed up new bar and cafe applications could fill Shropshire's vacant stores

The Government says current planning and licensing rules are "outdated" - and wants to introduce new legislation to slash the amount of time it takes to turn a disused shop into a new bar or pub.

Under the scheme, planning and licensing applications for new hospitality businesses in so-called "hospitality zones" would be fast-tracked, and licensing rules on noise could be relaxed in some areas.

The Labour MP for Telford Shaun Davies described the changes, which are set to go out to consultation shortly, as "common sense", adding that the new rules will make it easier for small businesses to open in his constituency.

Empty shops in Wellington, Telford. Just 3.8% of the borough's 727 shops are currently vacant, according to Telford & Wrekin Council.

As many as one in seven retail units in the UK lie empty, although latest statistics in Telford show the number of empty shops across the borough is muhc lower. According to Telford & Wrekin Council the number of empty shops is at around 3.8 per cent significantly lower than the national average of 14 per cent.

In Shrewsbury's town centre, around 10 per cent of the town's 740 commercial units are empty, according to data provided by Shropshire Council's town centre retail survey in October last year. Across the county, the rate rises to around 11 per cent.

“For too long, red tape has held back Telford’s high street businesses," said Mr Davies.

“Telford needs local cafes, local shops, local pubs and local venues because these are the places that bring our communities together. Having lived in Telford all my life, I’ve watched new businesses open, but I have seen too many close in the last decade because the current system isn’t built to support them, and these changes will make a real difference.

“They’ll mean faster consents for shops, pubs, bars, and cafés that want to expand, they’ll protect well-established venues from unfair noise complaints when new developments go up nearby. And they’ll help bring empty shops back to life quicker. We’re lucky in Telford to have a local council that’s backing our high streets and now with national rules being reformed, we have the chance to let common sense lead the way."

As part of the changes, developers will also be responsible for soundproofing their buildings if they choose to build homes near existing pubs, clubs or music venues.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds says the changes could lead to a "wave of new cafes, bars, music venues and outdoor dining options," as the government bids to tackle the uk's empty shops problem.

“This Government has a plan to replace shuttered up shops with vibrant places to socialise turning them into thriving cafés or busy bars, which supports local jobs and gives people a place to get together and catch up over a beer or a coffee," said Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

“Red tape has stood in the way of people’s business ideas for too long. Today we’re slashing those barriers to giving small business owners the freedom to flourish.

“From faster café openings to easier alfresco dining, our Plan for Change will put the buzz back into our town centres and money back into the pockets of local entrepreneurs, because when small businesses thrive, communities come alive.”

Earlier this year the Government launched its 10-year industrial strategy to a cautious reception from larger businesses, and later this year will set out its policies to help the nation's 5 million SMEs with the launch of its "Small Business Plan".

In the UK, SMEs collectively contribute £2.8 trillion in turnover and provide 60 per cent of all private sector jobs.

The government says the new legislation will be delivered "as soon as possible" following a call for evidence later this year.