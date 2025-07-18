Charity teams up with 'large local employer' in Telford to launch new digital skills programme

AbilityNet is set to team up with a large employer in the Telford area to announce a new partnership to help adults aged 18 and over in Telford and Wrekin build essential digital skills and confidence.

Delivered in collaboration with Telford & Wrekin Council, the initiative will support more than 400 individuals with digital skills, the charity says.

The programme is being delivered with the support of an unnamed large local employer, set to be formally announced at a launch event this month.

Founded around 25 years ago, AbilityNet runs courses to help individuals with any disability and of any age to use all kinds of digital technology.

“Our vision at AbilityNet is to create a digital world that’s accessible to everyone," said Chris Grant, Community Team Leader (North UK) at AbilityNet.

"For more than 27 years, we’ve been helping older people and disabled individuals of all ages to navigate technology across the UK. This partnership with the large local employer brings us closer to our goal of supporting those who are digitally excluded.

"By helping them build confidence and expand their digital skills, we’re enabling people across the UK to live more independent and fulfilling lives. We’re thankful for the support of the large local employer and are proud to work alongside community partners in Telford and Wrekin and to support the fantastic work of Telford & Wrekin Council."

Participants will receive support through friendly group sessions and one-to-one guidance, delivered by AbilityNet’s expert project team and dedicated volunteers.

Sessions will be held at community venues or, where needed, in the comfort of people’s homes, ensuring flexibility and ease of access for everyone.

The initiative aims to support a wide range of people, whether they’re looking to get online for the first time, stay connected with family and friends, manage health appointments, find employment or navigate online services with more confidence.

Councillor Zona Hannington, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customers Services, said: "We live in a digital age, where many of our interactions with services and organisations are now online.

"It’s estimated that nationally 1.6million people are living offline, so it’s important we look to find ways that can improve access and give local people the confidence and skills they need to get the most out of devices and online services.

"We offer lots of ongoing support through our Telford Online programme, but we’re also really pleased to be teaming up with AbilityNet and the large local employer to expand the digital support available to local people."