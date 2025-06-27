Telford metal firm boss urges Government to go 'harder and faster' after industrial strategy launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this week, the Government launched its new Industrial Strategy, a set of policies designed to increase business investment and grow hi-tech new industries in the UK over the next decade.

The paper included specific plans to drive growth in eight sectors, through measures such as trade support and cutting energy prices, which the Government says will make it "quicker, easier and cheaper to do business in the UK".

But critics of the strategy say it lacks key detail in specific areas, including on more general energy support for businesses not included in the eight identified sectors, and the lack of a separate “defence industrial strategy" in the proposals - which the Government says is due to be published as a separate document.

Chris Greenough, managing director at Telford-based CEL Sheetmetal, says proposed relief on energy pricing will provide "vital" support to his business and others like it - but says the strategy could be hamstrung by a lack of input from small businesses.

Chris Greenough

"It’s refreshing to finally see long-term thinking, especially around skills, energy costs, and innovation support, three of the biggest challenges we’ve faced for years," he said.