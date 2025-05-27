New jobs as Shrewsbury engineering firm eyes major expansion at town factory

Applicants Billcar Precision Engineering want to extend their Arlington way works in Shrewsbury by around 1,400 square metres, according to plans lodged with Shropshire Council this week.

The firm, which carries out fabrication and CNC machining processes for the agriculture, automotive and marine industries among others, hopes to build an extension to their existing fabrication workshop and create a "covered washing area" as part of the scheme.

Two new jobs are set to be created by the expansion, according to supporting information submitted with the plans by the company.

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council in due course, and can be viewed on the online portal under reference 25/01685/FUL