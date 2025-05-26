Telford logistics firm Dale Brothers unveils new £2.6m warehouse hub

Hortonwood-based Dale Brothers has opened an eco-friendly new distribution hub, equipped with high-specification chilled storage and loading facilities.

The firm says the move responds to growing demand for more flexible logistics solutions, with the new facility enabling it to combine smaller consignments from multiple clients for more efficient deliveries.

The move was supported with a £2.6m funding package from Lloyds Bank through its Clean Growth Finance Initiative, a scheme designed to help businesses invest in environmentally friendly projects at discounted lending rates.



Founded in 1968 by brothers Jeff and Alan Dale, Dale Brothers began as a livestock trading business before evolving into a transport and logistics company in the late 1990s.

Drawing on decades of sector expertise and strong relationships within the agricultural community, the company has grown steadily into a leading chilled and ambient food distribution specialist.

Today, the business is led by managing directors Neyland and Robin Dale and operates a fleet of 75 lorries and 110 trailers.

Neyland Dale, Managing Director at Dale Brothers, said: “As our customers grew, their needs changed, and we knew we had to break through the glass ceiling and invest in the infrastructure to take us to the next level.

“We’re proud to have created something that’s future-ready and environmentally conscious, working with Lloyds who provided the flexibility and support to make it a reality.”

The new hub allows the business to offer improved delivery consolidation and enhanced operational flexibility, while maintaining stringent hygiene and cold-chain standards. Sustainability was central to the project, with the building achieving an A-rated EPC rating and incorporating several green innovations. These include solar panels, LED lighting, and cladding manufactured from carbon-neutral steel imported from Sweden.

The site’s refrigeration system also uses external air during colder periods, reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.

This initiative enabled Dale Brothers to embed sustainability at every stage of the build, from design and materials to operational efficiency. Following the launch of the new site, Dale Brothers has already seen turnover increase by 13%, with an additional 10% rise in revenue over the next year.

Andy Matthews, Relationship Director at Lloyds, said: “Dale Brothers is a fantastic example of a business that’s continued to adapt and evolve over generations. Neyland, Robin and the team have a clear vision for the future, and it’s been a pleasure to support their expansion.

“Sustainability is a key focus for Lloyds, and Dale Brothers’ commitment to greener logistics, from solar power to low-energy cooling, aligns perfectly with our own priorities in supporting a low-carbon economy.”