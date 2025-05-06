Welshpool firm Invertek Drives celebrates after scooping prestigious King's Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Welshpool-based Invertek Drives Ltd was today(Tuesday, May 6) awarded with The King's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category, in recognition of the company's global export growth and contribution to the economy.

The company designs and manufactures variable frequency drives(VFD) - a type of motor drive system used in applications ranging from small appliances to large compressors - and employs over 400 people at its headquarters on Offas Dyke Business Park on the edge of Welshpool.

The King's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with winning businesses able to use the King's Awards Emblem for the next five years.

"This King's Award demonstrates how Invertek has successfully expanded its global footprint while maintaining the technical excellence and innovation, driven locally from the UK, that have always been its hallmarks," said Shaun Dean, Chairman of Invertek Drives.

Adrian Ellam, CEO of Invertek Drives Ltd, at its global headquarters at Welshpool, Powys, UK.

"The impressive international growth is a testament to the strategic alignment between Invertek's capabilities and the increasing global demand for energy-efficient solutions. As part of the Sumitomo Heavy Industries group, Invertek continues to strengthen our collective position in key markets worldwide."

Established in 1998, Invertek Drives has seen remarkable growth, with annual overseas sales increasing 149% over the six-year period. Overseas sales now account for 95 per cent of the company's overall sales.

The company completed a major expansion of its production, warehouse, and distribution facility in Welshpool in 2024.

Adrian Ellam, CEO of Invertek Drives, said: "This prestigious recognition validates our international business strategy and commitment to creating innovative, energy-efficient solutions for global markets.

"Our VFDs play a crucial role in helping industries worldwide reduce energy consumption, optimise processes, and minimise environmental impact - all increasingly important as businesses focus on sustainability and operational efficiency."

Elsewhere in Powys, Montgomeryshire-based Stashed Products were also recognised with a Kings Award for Innovation after launching their space-rail bike storage system in 2022.

The Abermule firm has taken over 4,000 orders for the system, and last year said they were expecting revenues of over £10 million over the course of next five years.

Company founder Elliott Tanner appeared on BBC Television pitch show Dragons Den last year - where he secured a £100,000 investment for the business.

In 2024, the company secured a grant of £25,000 from Powys County Council towards the cost of making improvements at its base in Abermule and for staff training, with the aim of creating three full-time jobs.