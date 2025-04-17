Shropshire Chamber launches new AI based marketing platform

The organisation partnering with Reveela Technologies, a pioneer in AI-driven digital marketing, to help members create, optimise and distribute content to target audiences and clients.

It centres around Reveela.com, a digital publishing and marketing platform developed with partial funding from Innovate UK.

The platform uses AI tools to create and connect content from businesses with publishers, journalists, and influencers, helping to provide targeted, relevant content.

The service was introduced to Shropshire Chamber of Commerce patron members at a presentation in Telford by Reveela founders John Graham and Kerry Veitch.

They explained how it can create content, blogs or social posts using AI, share news with communities or contacts, target specific media outlets or journalists, and measure the impact of activity through analytics tools.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce members who sign up using the unique link will receive 200 complimentary credits for premium features during their first month, followed by a 66% discount on the Reveela membership plan.

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The content creation industry has become vast, and it is becoming more difficult than ever for a busy businessperson to manually identify and share their information.

“This service has the ability to evaluate the media landscape as a whole, and process huge volumes of data in seconds – generating insights at speeds which are not humanly possible.”