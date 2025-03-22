Wem electrical company says acquisition by Ipsum is 'pivotal moment' for firm

Specialist engineering services provider, Ipsum, announced its acquisition of Wem-based transmission and distribution engineering company, Wootton & Wootton, last week.

Ipsum is a leading provider of engineering services in the Power, Water, Infrastructure and Telecoms sectors. It works in partnership with customers across regulated and non-regulated environments to optimise asset performance, supporting the security and resilience of critical networks.

The company says the addition will complement Ipsum’s work with UK Transmission and Distribution Network Operators, developers and private networks owners. They added that the company's Shropshire location will allow Ipsum to "better serve the Midlands and Wales".

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Wootton & Wootton," said Lee Wootton, CEO at Wootton & Wootton.

"By joining forces, we’re not just combining resources; we’re amplifying our ability to innovate, adapt, and lead in an evolving energy landscape.

"Together, we’re poised to unlock new opportunities that will benefit our customers, employees, and stakeholders, while driving sustainable growth and reliability in power distribution and transmission. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of powering a brighter, more efficient future.”

Wootton & Wootton is a specialist transmission and distribution services provider, with extensive knowledge of cable installation, jointing, testing, and decommissioning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wootton & Wootton into the Ipsum family," said Andrew Cowan, CEO at Ipsum.

"Not only will the acquisition bolster existing capabilities in electrical cable systems up to and including 275kV, its Shropshire location will allow Ipsum to better serve the Midlands and Wales.

"This acquisition represents a strategic step forward in our Power division, combining our strengths to create a powerhouse of expertise. This acquisition not only expands our market presence but also allows us to better serve our existing client base.

"We’re excited to deliver even greater value to our shareholders, employees, and the communities we serve.”

Chorley-based Ipsum says it works in partnership with customers across regulated and non-regulated environments to optimise asset performance, supporting the security and resilience of critical networks.