Rheinmetall to manufacture gun barrels at new UK site

The company already has a joint venture with BAE Systems at Hadley Castle Works in Telford, known as Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land.

The latest announcement was part of the UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement, sign of the Government’s attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security measures.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants to “reset” relations with the European Union’s key players and the defence deal is the first pillar in a planned wider UK-Germany treaty.

The agreement will see the Nato allies working together on developing long-range strike weapons that can travel further than the UK’s existing Storm Shadow missiles. And the UK and Germany will also collaborate on developing new land-based and aerial drones.

The new Rheinmetall plant, which will see the UK make artillery gun barrels for the first time in a decade using steel made by Sheffield Forgemasters, will support 400 jobs. The first artillery gun barrels are expected to be produced in 2027.

Last month, the new Challenger 3 went on display at the British Army’s Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) event.

Designed and produced by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) from their Telford manufacturing facility, development of the Challenger 3 has been described as ‘a leading example of advanced military vehicle production and collaboration’.

RBSL managing director Will Gibby said at the time: “Not only has RBSL produced the most advanced and capable Main Battle Tank in NATO, the development capability to deliver this programme – including the people, process, tools, facilities, and knowledge – are the building blocks needed to tailor new customer solutions.

“We look forward to RBSL helping shape the future of military vehicle design and production with international allies.”

The project is being delivered by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) under a £800 million-plus contract, creating highly skilled roles, with nearly 300 jobs generated within RBSL, including 130 engineers and 70 technicians, with an additional 450 jobs across the UK.

The contract has also attracted a £40 million inward investment in RBSL’s Telford facility, utilising a UK supply chain that includes companies in the West Midlands, Glasgow, Newcastle upon Tyne and the Isle of Wight.